5 cauliflower dishes you'll wish you tried sooner
What's the story
Cauliflower is one of the most versatile vegetables, and it can be turned into a number of delicious dishes to satiate your savory cravings. From creamy soups to crispy fritters, cauliflower can be used in a number of ways to make tasty meals. Here are five savory cauliflower dishes that are sure to delight your taste buds and give you a new perspective on this humble vegetable.
Dish 1
Creamy cauliflower soup
Creamy cauliflower soup is a comforting dish perfect for chilly days.
Blending cauliflower with vegetable broth and spices gives you a smooth, rich texture without using cream.
The addition of garlic and onions enhances the flavor, making it a satisfying starter or main course.
Top it with fresh herbs for an extra burst of flavor.
Dish 2
Cauliflower fritters with herbs
Cauliflower fritters are a crispy delight that can be enjoyed as a snack or side dish.
Grated cauliflower mixed with herbs like parsley and cilantro, and spices, makes for a flavorful batter.
Shallow-fried till golden brown, these fritters are best served hot with yogurt or chutney on the side.
Dish 3
Spicy cauliflower stir-fry
For those who love bold flavors, spicy cauliflower stir-fry is an excellent choice.
Florets are tossed in hot oil with chili flakes, ginger, and garlic for an aromatic base.
Adding bell peppers and soy sauce gives depth to this quick-cooking dish.
It's perfect over steamed rice or noodles.
Dish 4
Roasted cauliflower steaks
Roasted cauliflower steaks make for an elegant, yet simple dish.
Thick slices of cauliflower are brushed with olive oil and seasoned with salt, pepper, and paprika before roasting in the oven until tender and slightly charred.
Served as a main course or alongside other vegetables, they make for a hearty meal option.
Dish 5
Cauliflower cheese bake
Cauliflower cheese bake combines the natural sweetness of cauliflower with the richness of cheese sauce for an indulgent treat that's hard to resist.
The dish features boiled florets covered in cheese sauce and baked until bubbly. The florets stay slightly crunchy underneath.
This creates a tasty contrast of textures that cheese lovers will enjoy.