Don't throw away cauliflower stems; try these recipes instead

Stir-frying is an easy way to make the most of cauliflower stems.

Simply slice the stems thinly and toss them with your favorite vegetables, like bell peppers and carrots.

Add soy sauce, garlic, and ginger for flavor.

The quick cooking method retains the crunchiness of the stems while infusing them with savory flavors.

This dish works well as a side or main course when paired with rice or noodles.