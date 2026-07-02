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Cederberg Mountains: A top spot for canyoning

By Simran Jeet 02:35 pm Jul 02, 202602:35 pm

What's the story

The Cederberg Mountains in South Africa are famous for their rugged beauty and unique rock formations. Canyoning through these natural wonders is an experience like no other, giving adventurers a chance to explore narrow gorges, cascading waterfalls, and ancient sandstone sculptures. This activity is not just about the thrill, but also about appreciating the geological marvels that have formed over millions of years.