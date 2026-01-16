Basant Panchami 2026: Festive yellow dishes you should try
What's the story
Basant Panchami, a major Hindu festival, will be celebrated on January 23, 2026. The festival marks the arrival of spring and is celebrated with vibrant yellow dishes. The color yellow symbolizes knowledge, learning, and prosperity. It is also associated with Goddess Saraswati, who is worshiped on this day. Here are some delicious yellow recipes to add to your Basant Panchami celebrations in 2026.
Recipe 1
Meethe chawal: A sweet start to the festival
Meethe chawal, also known as zarda rice, is a popular dish during Basant Panchami. The dish is made with basmati rice, saffron, almonds, and sugar. The addition of saffron gives it a rich flavor and color. It is usually served dry for a flavorful taste on the palate.
Recipe 2
Khichuri: A savory one-pot meal
Khichuri is a one-pot Bengali dish made with a rich blend of vegetables, moong lentils, and rice. It is often offered as bhog during Durga Puja and makes for a sattvik, vegan delicacy on Basant Panchami. You can add an assortment of veggies to the recipe for variation.
Recipe 3
Puran poli: A sweet Indian flatbread
Puran poli is a Maharashtrian flatbread stuffed with sweet lentil filling. It is considered healthy and delicious for Basant Panchami. You can find variations of this dish across the country, one of the popular ones being bobbatlu. This Indian delicacy makes a great addition to any festive spread.
Recipe 4
Kesari sheera: A must-have sweet dish
Kesari sheera is a subtly flavored and scented sweet dish made with semolina, ghee, sugar, milk, and cashews. The batter gets its natural yellow tint from saffron milk. This dish is a staple in every Basant Panchami celebration and adds a wholesome taste to the food menu.
Recipe 5
Rajbhog: A regal Indian sweet
Rajbhog is a traditional Indian sweet with a soft yellowish exterior and stuffed interior. The dish is filled with savory dry fruits and khoya, offering a perfect taste on the palate. With a base of chhena or cottage cheese, this delicacy makes for an excellent addition to your Basant Panchami food spread.
Recipe 6
Kadhi pakoda: A yogurt-based delicacy
Kadhi pakoda is a popular dish during Basant Panchami. It features palak, methi, or onion pakodas dipped in a yogurt-based gravy. The dish tastes absolutely delicious with every bite and is often enjoyed with rice for a wholesome taste on the palate. Each Indian household has its own recipe for this delicacy, making it even more special.