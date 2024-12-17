Summarize Simplifying... In short Arrowroot powder, a versatile African ingredient, can be used to thicken soups, enhance baked goods, and create healthy snacks.

It's a gluten-free flour substitute that adds a light texture to baked treats, and can be used to make nutritious homemade chips and energy balls.

Adding it to smoothies provides a nutrient boost, enhancing their health benefits without altering the taste. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Celebrating versatile African arrowroot in healthy snacks

By Simran Jeet 10:34 am Dec 17, 202410:34 am

What's the story Arrowroot is a starch extracted from the rhizomes of several tropical plants and is a common ingredient in cooking due to its thickening properties. In Africa, it is not just a mere thickener, it is a magical ingredient that can turn your snacks into healthy treats. This article provides five creative ways to use arrowroot in your snack recipes, adding a nutritious twist and a burst of flavor.

Thickener

Arrowroot as a thickening agent for soups

Arrowroot powder is a fantastic thickener for soups and sauces. It's flavorless and produces a clear finish, perfect for delicate dishes. To use arrowroot as a thickener, first, mix it with a little cold water. Then, stir this mixture into your hot liquid. This method prevents lumps, giving your soups a silky consistency.

Baking boost

Enhancing baked goods with arrowroot

Use arrowroot powder in your baking recipes for a lighter and fluffier texture. When added to cakes, cookies, and biscuits, arrowroot serves as a substitute for regular flour, creating gluten-free treats that are easier to digest. For each cup of flour required by the recipe, use one-quarter cup of arrowroot powder to maintain a light texture without sacrificing flavor.

Snack time

Healthy homemade arrowroot chips

Craving chips but want a healthier option? Try making your own arrowroot chips at home. Simply thinly slice some arrowroot tubers, toss them in a little olive oil and your favorite seasoning blend, and then bake until crispy. Not only are they delicious, but they're also a much healthier alternative to regular potato chips from the store. They're higher in fiber and essential nutrients, and lower in calories.

Energy boost

Arrowroot energy balls for on-the-go snacking

Make healthy energy balls by mixing arrowroot powder with oats, nuts, honey, and your choice of dried fruits. The arrowroot acts as a binder for the ingredients and provides a burst of energy, making these balls the ideal snack for mid-afternoon hunger or post-workout recovery. Plus, they are perfect for meal prepping! Make a batch and store them in the fridge for easy access all week.

Smoothie upgrade

Using arrowroot in smoothies for added nutrition

Add a teaspoon of arrowroot powder to your smoothies for a nutrient boost that won't change the taste. Arrowroot is packed with calcium, potassium, and B-vitamins - great for bones, digestion, and energy. By adding it to your smoothies, you'll not only add a bit of thickness but also increase their nutritional value, making them even healthier for you.