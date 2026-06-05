These styling tips can transform your office look

Celebrities are often the trendsetters, and their office wear choices are no exception. From Hollywood to Bollywood , stars give us a glimpse of how to mix professionalism with style. Their outfits often serve as an inspiration for those looking to spruce up their work wardrobe. Be it a formal meeting or a casual Friday, these celebrities have got you covered with their versatile office wear picks.

#1 Power suits: A timeless choice Power suits have always been a favorite in celebrity office wear. Stars like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have been spotted wearing tailored suits that scream confidence and authority. These ensembles are perfect for formal meetings or presentations, giving a polished look without compromising on style. The trick is to pick neutral colors like black, navy, or gray, and add subtle accessories to amp up the outfit.

#2 Casual chic: Balancing comfort and style Casual chic is all about striking the right balance between comfort and style, something celebrities nail effortlessly. Stars like Anushka Sharma often go for smart casuals like tailored trousers with a crisp shirt or blouse. This combination is ideal for workplaces that allow a more relaxed dress code but still want you to look put together. Opting for breathable fabrics and simple patterns can amp up this look.

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#3 Dresses: Effortless elegance for work Dresses also make an appearance in celebrity office wear, offering an effortless option that does not compromise on elegance. Stars like Sonam Kapoor often opt for midi dresses in solid colors or subtle prints, which can be easily dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. Pairing these dresses with classic pumps or loafers makes them perfect for any professional setting.

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