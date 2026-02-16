5 iconic neckline styles worn by celebrities

Neckline styles can make or break any outfit, and who better than celebrities to teach us that? From red carpet appearances to casual outings, celebs have tried and tested different necklines, giving us a peek into how they can elevate our look. Here's a look at some of the most iconic neckline styles sported by celebs, and how you can incorporate them into your wardrobe.

#1 The timeless V-neck The V-neck is a favorite among celebs for its flattering cut that elongates the neck and highlights collarbones. Stars like Jennifer Aniston have been seen in this style, pairing it with elegant jewelry for added effect. The V-neck works well with both casual and formal attire, making it a versatile choice for anyone looking to add a touch of sophistication to their look.

#2 Off-shoulder elegance Off-shoulder necklines are a favorite among celebs looking to flaunt their shoulders and add an element of elegance to their outfits. Actresses like Emma Watson have rocked this style at various events, showing how it can be both classy and sexy. This neckline is perfect for summer dresses or tops, giving you a breezy yet chic look.

#3 Halter neck allure The halter neck is another celebrity favorite, offering support while highlighting the shoulders and arms. Stars like Scarlett Johansson often opt for this style on red carpets, as it gives a modern twist to traditional silhouettes. The halter neck is ideal for those wanting to balance comfort with a touch of glamour in their outfits.

#4 Sweetheart neckline charm The sweetheart neckline is loved by many celebrities for its romantic appeal, resembling the top of a heart. This style is frequently seen on gowns worn by stars like Taylor Swift at award shows. The sweetheart neckline is perfect for adding femininity and charm to any dress or top, making it an ideal pick for special occasions.