Khaki for every occasion: 5 styling tips
What's the story
Khaki, a versatile and timeless fabric, has been a staple in fashion since decades.
Time and again, celebrities have turned to khaki for its adaptability and classic appeal.
Be it a casual day out or red carpet event, khaki can be styled in a number of ways to suit any occasion.
Here are some styling secrets celebrities swear by to incorporate khaki into their wardrobes.
Color contrast
Pair with bold colors
One of the best ways to style khaki is by teaming it with bold colors.
Celebrities opt for bright hues like red, blue or green to create a head-turning contrast against the neutral khaki.
This not only adds the element of surprise but also brings an edge to the look without overpowering it.
Layering technique
Layering for dimension
Layering is a preferred trick among celebrities to style khaki.
They frequently add layers such as jackets, scarfs or cardigans on top of their khaki pieces, adding depth and dimension to their outfit.
This trick works beautifully in both casual and formal environments, making your outfit more versatile.
It gives you a dynamic look that can easily transition from one occasion and setting to another.
Accessories focus
Accessorize with statement pieces
Accessories play an important role in elevating any outfit, and that holds true for khaki looks too.
Celebrities often go for statement pieces, like chunky jewelry or oversized sunglasses, to add an element of fun to their looks.
They steal the limelight and go perfectly with the subtle sophistication of khaki.
Texture play
Mix textures for interest
Another secret that celebs swear by while styling khakis is mixing different textures.
Introducing materials like denim or leather with khakis makes the outfit more interesting to touch.
Not only does this trick makes the ensemble more visually pleasing, it also demonstrates your creativity in making fashion choices.
Tailoring precision
Choose tailored fits
The other thing you need to keep in mind is that tailored fits are a must when you're donning khakis. Tailored pieces add so much structure and polish to an outfit.
Celebrities also opt for tailored pieces that are neither too tight nor too loose. That way, the overall look remains sophisticated, while your individual style preferences are highlighted effortlessly.