How to style denim skirts in monsoon
What's the story
Monsoon fashion can be tricky, especially with denim skirts. Celebrities have mastered styling denim skirts for the rainy season, keeping it chic and practical. By adding a few simple hacks, you can keep your denim skirts looking stylish and functional during monsoon. Here are some celebrity-inspired tips to make your denim skirt a monsoon-ready piece.
Fabric selection
Choose water-resistant fabrics
Opt for water-resistant denim or treat your regular denim skirt with a water-repellent spray. This will prevent water from soaking into the fabric, keeping you dry and comfortable.
Many celebrities opt for treated fabrics to ensure their outfits withstand unexpected rain showers, without compromising on style.
Footwear choice
Pair with ankle boots
Ankle boots are a celebrity favorite for monsoon styling with denim skirts. They offer better coverage than regular shoes, protecting your feet from getting wet.
Choose boots made from leather or synthetic materials that are easy to clean and maintain.
This footwear choice adds an edgy touch to your outfit while being practical for rainy days.
Accessories tips
Accessorize wisely
Accessories should be chosen carefully during monsoon season.
Go for waterproof bags or those made from quick-drying materials like nylon or canvas.
Avoid heavy jewelry that can get damaged by moisture, and instead, opt for minimalist pieces that complement your outfit without adding extra weight or bulk.
Layering technique
Layer with light fabrics
Layering light fabrics over your denim skirt can add style and functionality.
A cotton or linen top can keep you cool while adding an extra layer of protection against the rain.
Celebrities often go for breathable fabrics that allow air circulation, making them comfortable even in humid conditions.
Color choice
Opt for darker washes
Darker washes are ideal during monsoon, as they tend to hide stains better than lighter ones.
Celebrities frequently opt for dark blue or black denim skirts during this season, as they are more forgiving when it comes to dirt and water marks.
This way, you can maintain a polished look even after a day out in the rain.