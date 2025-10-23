How to rock pinstripes like a celebrity

Pinstripes have always been a classic choice for those looking for a sophisticated yet timeless look. Celebrities, with their penchant for fashion and ability to set trends, have always been spotted in pinstripes, showcasing the versatility of this pattern. Whether in the form of suits, dresses, or casual wear, pinstripes have been a go-to for many celebs. Here's how these stars have made pinstripes a wardrobe staple.

#1 The power suit phenomenon The power suit has always been a favorite pick for celebrities attending formal events or making bold statements in the business world. With pinstripes, these suits get an added layer of sophistication and elegance. Stars like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been spotted in pinstriped suits that ooze confidence and style. The pattern makes the suit look sharper while adding a dash of personality.

#2 Casual chic with pinstripes Celebrities also love to wear pinstripes in their casual outfits, giving a laid-back vibe with a dash of class. From Taylor Swift to Harry Styles, many have been spotted in pinstriped shirts and pants that are perfect for day-to-day outings. This pattern makes it easy to dress up without going overboard, making it a favorite among those who love effortless style.

#3 Red carpet elegance On the red carpet, celebrities often opt for pinstriped ensembles to strike the right balance between traditional and modern. The likes of Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet have worn pinstriped outfits that turn heads while keeping it classy. The pattern's subtlety lets other design elements shine through while still making an impact.