5 accessory hacks to elevate everyday outfits

Celebrities are known to set trends with their impeccable style, and their accessorizing game is no different. These stars have mastered the art of turning even the simplest of outfits into something elegant and timeless with their choice of accessories. Here's how you can follow in their footsteps without burning a hole in your pocket. Here are celebrity-inspired accessory hacks to add sophistication to everyday looks.

Tip 1 Layering necklaces for depth Layering necklaces is a rage among celebrities like Rihanna and Zendaya. By mixing different lengths and styles, they add depth and interest around the neckline. This trick pairs well with both casual and formal wear, giving you the freedom to play around with styling. Mixing metals or adding a pendant can take this look up a notch, making it apt for various occasions.

Tip 2 Statement earrings as focal points Statement earrings have become a staple in most of our celebrity wardrobes, and we can see why! From Emma Watson to Lupita Nyong'o, these bold pieces not only draw attention to your face, but can also make even the simplest of outfits look striking, in an instant. Be it oversized hoops or intricate designs, statement earrings are an effective focal point, that hardly needs anything else.

Tip 3 Scarves for versatile styling Scarves are one of the most versatile accessories and a favorite of celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Johnny Depp. You can wear them in so many ways- neck, headband, or even tied to a handbag- the styling possibilities are endless. A scarf not only adds color or texture to an outfit, but also serves a purpose when the weather gets cooler.

Tip 4 Belts to define silhouettes We often see celebrities like Blake Lively and David Beckham use belts to define waistlines or add structure to loose-fitting garments. A well-chosen belt can accentuate curves or create shape where needed, making your overall silhouette much more appealing. Not only that, but choosing unique buckles or textures adds another layer of interest without overwhelming the ensemble.