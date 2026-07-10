Sleek ponytail is a go-to hairstyle during monsoon

Beat monsoon frizz with these simple hairstyles

By Simran Jeet 04:17 pm Jul 10, 202604:17 pm

What's the story

Monsoon can be a nightmare for hair, with humidity causing frizz and making them unmanageable. However, celebrity hairstyles can give you some inspiration to tackle this problem with style. From sleek ponytails to chic buns, these looks are not just practical, but also trendy. They can help you keep your hair in place while looking effortlessly stylish. Here's how you can achieve these celebrity-inspired hairstyles this monsoon.