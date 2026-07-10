Beat monsoon frizz with these simple hairstyles
What's the story
Monsoon can be a nightmare for hair, with humidity causing frizz and making them unmanageable. However, celebrity hairstyles can give you some inspiration to tackle this problem with style. From sleek ponytails to chic buns, these looks are not just practical, but also trendy. They can help you keep your hair in place while looking effortlessly stylish. Here's how you can achieve these celebrity-inspired hairstyles this monsoon.
Tip 1
Sleek ponytail for rainy days
A sleek ponytail is a go-to hairstyle for many celebs during monsoon, as it keeps the hair off the face and minimizes frizz. To achieve this look, start by applying a smoothing serum on damp hair. Then, use a fine-tooth comb to brush your hair back into a high or mid-level ponytail. Secure it with an elastic band, and finish off with hairspray for extra hold.
Tip 2
Chic bun to beat humidity
The bun is another celebrity favorite that works well in humid weather. It keeps the hair neatly tucked away and minimizes exposure to moisture in the air. For a chic bun, gather your hair into a low or high ponytail, twist it around itself, and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band. You can also use a donut ring for added volume.
Tip 3
Braids: The perfect monsoon solution
Braids are perfect for monsoon, as they keep your hair tightly secured and reduce tangling due to humidity. Celebrities often opt for fishtail braids or simple three-strand braids for an elegant, yet practical look. To get this hairstyle, divide your hair into three sections (or more for fishtail), braid them tightly from top to bottom, and secure with an elastic band.
Tip 4
Half-up styles for versatility
Half-up styles give you the best of both worlds: keeping some of your hair down while securing the rest away from moisture damage. Celebrities love half-up top knots, or twisted sections pinned back with decorative clips or pins. This way, you can add flair without compromising on functionality during monsoon months.