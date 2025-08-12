How to style berets: 5 tips

Berets have always been a staple in the world of fashion- timeless elegance, chic style! And celebs have been instrumental in making this versatile accessory a thing, showing us how to work it into our everyday ensembles. From casual streetwear to the sophisticated ones, berets can be styled in so many ways, that they go beyond trends, seasons. Here are some celeb-inspired ways to wear berets with flair and confidence.

Tip 1 Classic Parisian look The classic Parisian look is all about effortless style. A beret paired with a striped top and tailored trousers or jeans makes for an iconic ensemble reminiscent of French fashion icons. This combination is basic yet effective, giving a hint of traditional European elegance while being comfortable enough for daily wear.

Tip 2 Casual street style For those who like to keep it more relaxed, adding a beret into casual streetwear can give it an unexpected twist. Celebrities often wear their berets with oversized sweaters or jackets and sneakers for an easygoing look that still feels put-together. Plus, it's a way to be creative while keeping it comfortable.

Tip 3 Sophisticated evening wear Further, berets can also take your evening wear up a notch by adding an element of sophistication. Wearing them with sleek dresses or tailored suits creates a polished look, perfect for formal events or nights out. Neutral-colored berets are a safe bet as they complement rather than overpower the outfit.

Tip 4 Bold color statements Using brightly colored berets as statement pieces is yet another way celebrities make their mark on fashion trends. A vibrant beret can be the star of the show, stealing attention without clashing with anything else. Pairing bold colors with monochrome outfits allows the accessory to shine, while maintaining balance.