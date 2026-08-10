Give celeriac a tasty twist with these 5 recipes
What's the story
Celeriac, or celery root, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a range of dishes. Its mild flavor and unique texture make it an interesting ingredient to experiment with. Here are five creative ways to use celeriac in your cooking. From soups to salads, these recipes will show you how celeriac can elevate your meals with its distinct taste and nutritional benefits.
Dish 1
Creamy celeriac soup
Creamy celeriac soup is a comforting dish perfect for chilly days.
To make this soup, sauté onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add peeled and diced celeriac, along with vegetable broth.
Simmer until the celeriac is tender, then blend until smooth. Season with salt, pepper, and a splash of lemon juice for brightness.
This soup is creamy without any dairy, making it a healthy choice.
Dish 2
Roasted celeriac fries
Roasted celeriac fries are a delicious alternative to regular potato fries.
Cut the celeriac into fry shapes and toss them with olive oil, paprika, salt, and pepper.
Roast in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown and crispy on the outside.
These fries have a nutty flavor that pairs well with various dips like *hummus* or *tzatziki*.
Dish 3
Celeriac remoulade salad
Celeriac remoulade salad is a refreshing dish that highlights the vegetable's crunchy texture.
Grate raw celeriac and mix it with grated carrots in a bowl.
Prepare a dressing using mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
Toss the grated vegetables in the dressing until well-coated.
Serve chilled as an appetizer or side dish at your next gathering.
Dish 4
Mashed celeriac with herbs
Mashed celeriac with herbs makes for a flavorful side dish to accompany any main course.
Boil peeled chunks of celeriac until tender before mashing them with butter or olive oil for creaminess.
Add freshly chopped herbs like parsley or thyme, along with salt and pepper to taste.
This dish goes well with roasted vegetables or grilled tofu.
Dish 5
Celeriac gratin
Celeriac gratin is an elegant way to enjoy this root vegetable at dinner parties.
Thinly slice celeriac, and layer them in a baking dish with cream, garlic, nutmeg, and cheese (optional).
Bake until bubbly and golden brown on top.
This gratin makes for a rich, indulgent side that pairs beautifully with salads or steamed greens.