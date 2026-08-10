Give celeriac a tasty twist with these 5 recipes

Creamy celeriac soup is a comforting dish perfect for chilly days.

To make this soup, sauté onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add peeled and diced celeriac, along with vegetable broth.

Simmer until the celeriac is tender, then blend until smooth. Season with salt, pepper, and a splash of lemon juice for brightness.

This soup is creamy without any dairy, making it a healthy choice.