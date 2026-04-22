Is celery a negative-calorie food?

Celery has long been touted as a negative-calorie food, one that burns more calories during digestion than it provides. This claim has sparked interest among those looking to lose weight. However, scientific evidence does not support the idea that celery or any other food can create a calorie deficit through digestion alone. Here is a look at the facts behind this popular belief and its implications on diet and nutrition.

#1 The origin of the myth The negative-calorie myth is based on the idea that certain foods require more energy to digest than they provide in calories. Celery, being low in calories and high in water content, is often cited as an example. However, while digestion does burn some calories, it is not enough to create a negative balance with any food.

#2 Understanding calorie balance Calorie balance is simple: the number of calories consumed versus the number of calories burned. Weight loss occurs when fewer calories are consumed than are burned through daily activities and metabolism. No single food can tip this balance by itself; rather, it is the overall diet and lifestyle that matter.

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#3 Nutritional value of celery While celery may not be a negative-calorie food, it does have nutritional benefits. It is rich in vitamins A and K, potassium, and dietary fiber. These nutrients promote overall health and can be a part of a balanced diet. However, relying solely on celery for weight loss is not practical or effective.

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