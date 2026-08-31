Give celery a tasty makeover with these easy recipes
What's the story
Celery is one of those versatile vegetables that can be used in several dishes, from soups to salads. Its crisp texture and mild flavor make it an excellent base for several recipes. Be it a celery lover or just looking to add more greens to your diet, these recipes will give you something new to try with this humble vegetable. Here are five creative ways to use celery in your cooking.
Tip 1
Celery and peanut butter snack
A classic combination, celery and peanut butter make for a quick, nutritious snack.
Simply spread peanut butter on celery sticks for a crunchy treat that is rich in protein and fiber.
This snack is perfect for those looking for a healthy option between meals.
You can also add raisins on top for a sweet twist, making it both delicious and visually appealing.
Tip 2
Creamy celery soup
Creamy celery soup is a comforting dish that highlights the vegetable's unique flavor.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic until soft, then add chopped celery and potatoes for added texture.
Simmer with vegetable broth until tender, then blend until smooth for a creamy consistency.
Season with salt, pepper, and herbs of your choice to enhance the taste.
Tip 3
Celery stir-fry delight
For a quick and healthy meal, try stir-frying celery with other vegetables, like bell peppers and carrots.
Heat oil in a pan, add sliced celery along with other veggies, and stir-fry on high heat until they are tender-crisp.
Add soy sauce or teriyaki sauce for flavoring, making it an ideal dish for busy weeknights.
Tip 4
Celery juice refreshment
Celery juice is refreshing and packed with nutrients like vitamin K and potassium.
To prepare this drink, just juice fresh stalks of celery using a juicer or blender with some water if needed.
Strain through cheesecloth or fine mesh sieve if you prefer it smooth, without pulp residue left behind in your glass.
Tip 5
Stuffed celery sticks
Stuffed celery sticks make for an innovative appetizer option at parties or gatherings.
Fill hollowed-out stalks with cream cheese mixed with herbs like dill or chives, then sprinkle with paprika before serving them chilled on platters alongside other finger foods, such as olives, cherry tomatoes, and so on.