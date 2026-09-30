Timeless center-part hairstyles to try
What's the story
The center part has always been a classic choice for hairstyles, giving an effortless elegance to any look. Be it short, medium, or long hair, the center part can take your style a notch higher. It is versatile and can be worn on any occasion, making it a go-to option for many. Here are some timeless center-part hairstyles that can suit all hair lengths.
#1
Sleek straight hair with center part
Sleek, straight hair with a center part is the epitome of sophistication.
This style works best with medium to long hair, giving a polished look that goes well with formal and casual outfits alike.
To achieve this look, use a flat iron to straighten your hair and apply a smoothing serum to tame flyaways.
The result is a sleek, shiny mane that highlights your facial features.
#2
Wavy lob with center part
The wavy lob with a center part is a perfect choice for those with short to medium-length hair.
This hairstyle adds volume and texture to the hair while maintaining an elegant appearance.
To get this look, use a curling wand or sea salt spray to create soft waves.
The center part adds symmetry and balance, making it an ideal choice for various face shapes.
#3
Long layered hair with center part
Long layered hair with a center part gives you a versatile and dynamic look.
Layers add movement and dimension to long tresses, while the center part ensures even distribution of volume on both sides of the head.
This style can be worn straight or curled, depending on your preference, making it suitable for both everyday wear and special occasions.
#4
Textured bob with center part
A textured bob with a center part is ideal for those looking for short hairstyles with style and sophistication.
This haircut gives you an edgy yet classy look by adding texture through layers or tousled waves.
The center part adds symmetry, which goes well with different face shapes, making it a versatile option for anyone looking for a chic bob haircut.