5 stylish hairstyles to try with a center part
What's the story
The center-parted hairstyle is a classic choice that accentuates the natural symmetry of the face. This simple, yet elegant, style can be worn on different occasions and with different hair types. Be it straight, wavy, or curly hair, a center part can give you a balanced look. Here are five center-parted hairstyles that enhance facial symmetry, giving you timeless elegance.
#1
Sleek straight center part
The sleek, straight center part is an all-time favorite for its minimalist and polished look.
Ideal for straight hair, this hairstyle is all about clean lines and smooth texture.
Use a flat iron to get the sleekness, and apply a shine serum to keep your hair looking healthy.
This style is perfect for formal events or professional settings where you want to make a subtle yet sophisticated impression.
#2
Soft waves with center part
Soft waves with a center part add volume and movement to your hair while maintaining symmetry.
This hairstyle works well with medium-length to long hair and can be achieved using a curling wand or hot rollers.
The waves add dimension without overpowering the natural balance of your face shape, making it an ideal choice for casual outings, social gatherings, or events.
#3
Textured bob with center part
A textured bob with a center part gives you modern elegance by adding depth and interest to shorter hairstyles.
The bob cut frames the face beautifully when paired with a middle parting, highlighting the cheekbones and jawline.
Use texturizing spray or mousse to add body and definition, making it perfect for everyday wear, as well as special occasions.
#4
Curly locks parted in the middle
Curly locks parted in the middle bring out the best of both worlds: volume from curls, and symmetry from the center parting.
This hairstyle is perfect for those who want to flaunt their natural curls without compromising on balance and proportion.
Use curl-enhancing products like creams or gels to define each curl while keeping them bouncy throughout the day.
#5
Long layers with center part
Long layers combined with a center part provide versatility and elegance by adding movement without losing symmetry across different face shapes.
This is because layers are strategically placed around the crown area downwards toward the ends, ensuring the overall balance is maintained.
Even when styled differently, depending on the occasion, whether it be casual brunches or evening parties alike.