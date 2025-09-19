Italy's hidden gems: Thermal springs to explore

Central Italy is dotted with thermal springs, but some lesser-known gems are still untouched by tourists. These springs offer a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of popular destinations. The hidden thermal springs provide a unique opportunity to relax and rejuvenate in the lap of nature. Here are some of these secret spots, giving you an insight into their unique features and how to visit them.

#1 Terme Di Saturnia: A natural wonder Terme di Saturnia is famous for its stunning cascades of warm water, flowing down into pools. The spring's mineral-rich waters are said to have healing properties, making it a favorite among wellness enthusiasts. The site is surrounded by lush greenery, providing a serene backdrop for visitors. Although it is popular, you can still find quieter spots by exploring the area further away from the main pools.

#2 Bagni San Filippo: A hidden oasis Bagni San Filippo is another beautiful thermal spring located in Tuscany. The place is famous for its white limestone formations created by the mineral deposits from the hot water. The spring's milky blue waters are perfect for soaking and relaxing. Unlike other popular destinations, Bagni San Filippo is less crowded, which makes it perfect for those looking for peace and quiet.

#3 Cascate del Mulino: A picturesque retreat Cascate del Mulino is a picturesque thermal spring situated near Saturnia. The natural pools are fed by a waterfall, creating an idyllic setting for visitors to unwind. The water here is rich in sulfur, which is believed to have therapeutic benefits for skin ailments. This spot is less commercialized than others in the region, offering a more authentic experience amidst beautiful surroundings.