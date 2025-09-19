Escape the chaos: 5 forest eco-villages in India

India's forest eco-villages provide a unique opportunity to connect with nature and rejuvenate. These villages are designed to be sustainable and eco-friendly, offering visitors a chance to experience the tranquility of forests while supporting local communities. From lush greenery to traditional practices, these villages are perfect for those looking to escape urban chaos and reconnect with nature. Here are five such villages that promise an enriching experience.

#1 Auroville: A global community in Tamil Nadu Auroville in Tamil Nadu is a universal township that promotes human unity and sustainability. Surrounded by dense forests, it promotes eco-friendly living with its solar-powered homes and organic farms. Visitors can take part in workshops on permaculture, yoga, and meditation while enjoying the serene environment. The Matrimandir at the center of Auroville is a meditation hub, attracting people from all over the world.

#2 Gavi: The green paradise of Kerala Located in the heart of the Periyar Tiger Reserve, Gavi is a pristine eco-village in Kerala. Famous for its biodiversity, it offers guided treks through lush forests where you can spot exotic flora and fauna. The village promotes responsible tourism by limiting visitor numbers and encouraging sustainable practices such as rainwater harvesting and waste management systems.

#3 Jambughoda: Heritage meets Nature in Gujarat Jambughoda in Gujarat is a blend of cultural heritage and natural beauty. Nestled in the Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary, this eco-village offers a glimpse into tribal life while promoting conservation efforts. Visitors can explore ancient forts, temples, and step wells, all while enjoying nature walks through the sanctuary's diverse landscapes.

#4 Dhanachuli: Himalayan serenity in Uttarakhand Perched high in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, Dhanachuli is an idyllic village with panoramic views of the Himalayas. Its eco-friendly lodges use local materials to minimize environmental impact, while offering cozy accommodations amidst pine forests. Guests can indulge in birdwatching or simply relax with the cool mountain breeze.