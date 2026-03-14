Ceylon cinnamon: All about this popular spice

Ceylon cinnamon, also known as true cinnamon, is a popular spice that is loved for its unique flavor and health benefits. Unlike the more common Cassia cinnamon, Ceylon cinnamon is rarer and has a sweeter, more delicate taste. It has been used for centuries in traditional medicine and cooking. Here are five surprising facts about Ceylon cinnamon that highlight its distinct qualities and benefits.

#1 Origin and cultivation Ceylon cinnamon is largely cultivated in Sri Lanka, where it grows in the warm climate. The trees are harvested by peeling off the inner bark, which is dried and rolled into quills. The labor-intensive process makes it more expensive than other types of cinnamon but ensures a higher quality product.

#2 Health benefits beyond flavor Ceylon cinnamon is loaded with antioxidants, which are essential for fighting oxidative stress in the body. These antioxidants promote overall health by strengthening the immune system and decreasing inflammation. They are also known to improve heart health by lowering cholesterol and blood pressure levels. Adding Ceylon cinnamon to your diet may provide these health benefits, making it a great addition to a healthy lifestyle.

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#3 Low coumarin content One of the biggest advantages of Ceylon cinnamon is that it has very little coumarin, a natural compound that can be toxic in large doses. Cassia cinnamon has a lot more coumarin, which can be harmful if consumed in large quantities over time. Ceylon cinnamon's low coumarin content makes it safer for regular use without the risk of toxicity.

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#4 Culinary versatility Ceylon cinnamon's mild flavor makes it perfect for sweet as well as savory dishes. It can be used in desserts like cakes and pastries or added to curries and stews for depth of flavor. Its versatility makes it a staple spice in many kitchens around the world.