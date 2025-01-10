Chai and chutney: Speedy Indian toast toppings for dynamic mornings
What's the story
A healthy and delicious breakfast is the perfect way to kick-start your day.
Fortunately, Indian cuisine is full of quick and easy toast toppings that are not only tasty but also nutritious.
In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best chai and chutney combos to level up your morning toast.
Tomato chutney
Quick tomato chutney spread
Tomato chutney is a deliciously tangy and subtly spicy spread that you can whip up in less than 15 minutes.
It's as simple as sauteing tomatoes, garlic, and spices until soft, and then blending them into a velvety smooth paste.
Packed with vitamins C and K, this chutney delivers a punch of immune support to kickstart your day.
Mint coriander
Mint coriander delight
This one is a zesty and refreshing alternative to your usual toast toppings.
You just need to blend fresh mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilies, a squeeze of lemon juice, and salt to your liking.
Voila! You have a vibrant green spread that's not only a visual treat but also a digestive aid.
Peanut chutney
Spicy peanut spread
If you like your nutty flavors with a bit of a kick, spicy peanut chutney is perfect for you.
You roast peanuts until they're golden brown, then grind them up with dry red chilies, tamarind paste, and salt.
This spread is packed with protein and healthy fats, perfect for keeping your energy levels up all day.
Mango chutney
Sweet mango preserve
Mango chutney is made by simmering sweet mangoes with ginger, sugar, vinegar, and spices until it becomes a thick preserve.
This sweet and spicy topping is ideal for anyone who likes a little extra kick with their breakfast.
Mangoes are rich in vitamin A which is beneficial for your eyes.
Masala tea
Classic masala tea pairing
No Indian breakfast toast pairs better than with a cup of masala chai on the side.
The process of brewing black tea with milk, sugar, and a medley of aromatic spices like cardamom, cloves, cinnamon and more, creates a sense of warmth and comfort that no other beverage can quite match in the morning.