No gym needed! Build stronger arms with just a chair
What's the story
Chair dips are a great way to strengthen your triceps using just a chair. This exercise is easy to do and can be done at home without any special equipment. By adding chair dips to your routine, you can improve upper body strength and tone your arms. Here are some tips on how to do chair dips properly and make the most of this simple exercise.
Tip 1
Setting up for chair dips
To set up for chair dips, sit on the edge of a sturdy chair with your hands placed beside your hips.
Your fingers should be pointing forward or slightly inward.
Slide your buttocks off the chair so that you are supported by your hands and feet.
Keep your back close to the chair throughout the movement.
Tip 2
Performing chair dips correctly
Lower your body by bending at the elbows until they form about a 90-degree angle.
Make sure not to let your shoulders rise toward your ears; keep them down and away from your neck.
Push through your palms to return to the starting position, without locking out your elbows at the top.
Tip 3
Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is letting the shoulders hunch up toward the ears, which can lead to strain.
Another mistake is using momentum instead of controlled movement, which reduces effectiveness and increases risk of injury.
Focus on slow, controlled motions for best results.
Tip 4
Incorporating chair dips into your routine
Start with two sets of 10 repetitions, and gradually increase as you gain strength and confidence in performing chair dips correctly.
Incorporate them into a balanced upper-body workout that includes other exercises, like push-ups or planks, for comprehensive muscle engagement.