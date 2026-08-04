Sitting all day? Try these 5 simple yoga poses
What's the story
Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that can be done while seated, making it accessible to all. It is especially useful for those with limited mobility or those who spend long hours at a desk. This practice increases flexibility, improves posture, and reduces stress without requiring you to get up from your chair. Here are five easy chair yoga poses you can do anytime.
Tip 1
Seated cat-cow stretch
The seated cat-cow stretch is great for spine flexibility.
Sit with feet flat on the floor and hands on knees.
Inhale as you arch your back and look up (cow pose), then exhale as you round your spine and tuck your chin (cat pose).
Repeat this sequence five times to relieve tension in the back and improve spinal mobility.
Tip 2
Chair warrior pose
The chair warrior pose strengthens legs and improves balance.
Sit sideways on the chair with one leg extended back, keeping both feet firmly planted on the ground.
Raise arms parallel to the floor, extending them outwards.
Hold for five breaths before switching sides.
This pose enhances leg strength and encourages focus.
Tip 3
Seated forward bend
The seated forward bend stretches the hamstrings and lower back muscles.
Sit tall with feet hip-width apart, then slowly bend forward from the hips, reaching toward your toes or shins while keeping a flat back.
Hold this position for five breaths, feeling the gentle stretch along your spine.
Tip 4
Eagle arms pose
Eagle arms pose helps relieve shoulder tension by stretching upper body muscles effectively.
Sit upright with one arm crossed over the other at elbow height, wrap hands around each other if possible (or hold opposite shoulders).
Lift elbows slightly while keeping shoulders relaxed downwards, and breathe deeply through three cycles before switching sides.
Tip 5
Seated spinal twist
The seated spinal twist improves digestion by gently massaging internal organs without unnecessary strain during the twists.
These can be performed seated comfortably in chairs, too.
Simply place your right hand on your left knee, then twist your torso gently to the right, holding the position for five breaths before repeating the process in the opposite direction.