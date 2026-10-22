Never cooked chayote? Try these easy recipes
What's the story
Chayote, a versatile and nutritious vegetable, is a staple in many African cuisines. Known for its crisp texture and mild flavor, chayote can be prepared in a variety of ways to create delicious dishes. Rich in vitamins and minerals, this green squash is not just healthy but also easy to cook with. Here are five African dishes that highlight the unique qualities of chayote.
Dish 1
Chayote stew with tomatoes
Chayote stew with tomatoes is a popular dish in several African countries. The stew combines the freshness of chayote with the richness of tomatoes, creating a hearty meal.
Usually, onions, garlic, and spices are added to enhance the flavor.
This dish is usually served with rice or flatbread, and it makes for a comforting meal that is both filling and nutritious.
Dish 2
Spicy chayote salad
A spicy chayote salad is an invigorating way to relish this vegetable.
The salad is prepared by slicing chayotes thinly and tossing them with chili peppers, lime juice, and fresh herbs, like cilantro or parsley.
The result is a refreshing salad that bursts with flavor and gives you a spicy kick.
It is an ideal side dish for any meal or can be relished as a light snack.
Dish 3
Chayote stir-fry with vegetables
Chayote stir-fry with vegetables is an easy-to-make, quick-cooking dish that highlights the vegetable's crispness.
Sliced chayotes are stir-fried with bell peppers, carrots, and onions in a little oil until tender-crisp.
Soy sauce or other seasonings can be added for flavor.
This versatile stir-fry can be served alone or as an accompaniment to grains like couscous or millet.
Dish 4
Chayote soup with spices
Chayote soup with spices is a soothing option for cooler days.
The soup is made by simmering diced chayotes in vegetable broth with spices like cumin and coriander.
The result is a fragrant soup that warms you up from the inside out, while providing essential nutrients from the chayote itself.
Dish 5
Grilled chayotes on skewers
Grilled chayotes on skewers make a great appetizer or side dish.
They are perfect for outdoor gatherings during warm months when families and friends enjoy grilling together.
These skewers feature marinated pieces of squash grilled over open flames. The heat creates char marks and adds a smoky flavor to every bite.