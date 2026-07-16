5 creative chayote desserts worth trying

Chayote pudding is a creamy, delightful dessert that highlights the squash's natural sweetness.

To prepare, cook peeled chayotes until soft, then blend them with milk, sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth.

The mixture is then thickened with cornstarch on low heat while stirring constantly.

Once thickened, pour the pudding into serving bowls and chill before serving.

This dessert offers a subtle sweetness with a hint of vanilla.