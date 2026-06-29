Chickpea flour v/s rice flour: Which is healthier?

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Protein content comparison

Chickpea flour is known for its high protein content, which is much higher than that of rice flour. It offers around 22% protein by weight, making it a great choice for those looking to up their protein intake through plant-based sources. Rice flour, on the other hand, has a lower protein content of about 7% by weight. This difference makes chickpea flour more appealing to those looking for higher protein levels in their diet.