Love greens? Try these 5 chickpea leaf recipes
What's the story
Chickpea leaves, or chana saag, are a staple in several cuisines. They are packed with nutrients and lend a unique flavor to dishes. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight the versatility of chickpea leaves. From savory curries to refreshing salads, these dishes are easy to prepare and delicious to eat. Perfect for anyone looking to add more greens to their diet!
Dish 1
Chickpea leaves curry delight
Chickpea leaves curry is a simple yet flavorful dish that goes well with rice or flatbreads.
To make this curry, sauté onions, garlic, and tomatoes with spices like cumin and coriander.
Add chopped chickpea leaves and cook until they wilt. Finish off with coconut milk for creaminess.
This dish is both nutritious and satisfying.
Dish 2
Refreshing chickpea leaves salad
A refreshing salad with chickpea leaves is just what you need for a light meal or side dish.
Toss fresh chickpea leaves with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions. Dress it up with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper for a zesty flavor.
This salad is not just colorful but also packed with vitamins.
Dish 3
Savory chickpea leaves pancakes
Chickpea leaves pancakes offer a unique take on the classic breakfast dish.
Mix chickpea flour with water to form a batter, and add finely chopped chickpea leaves, along with spices like turmeric and chili powder.
Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes can be served as snacks or breakfast items.
Dish 4
Hearty chickpea leaves soup
A hearty soup with chickpea leaves is perfect for cooler days when you want something warm yet healthy.
Start by sautéing onions in olive oil. Add vegetable broth and diced potatoes or carrots, if desired. Simmer until tender, then stir in chopped fresh or store-bought greens.
Dish 5
Flavorful stir-fried chickpea leaves
Stir-frying brings out the best flavors in many ingredients. It works especially well with young, tender chickpea shoots.
Simply heat oil in a pan, then add minced garlic followed closely behind by the aforementioned leafy greens themselves.
Cook briefly, ensuring they retain their vibrant color while still being cooked through enough to enjoy fully without any further ado!