These chickpea recipes are delicious!

Spicy chickpea curry is a popular dish that marries the earthy flavor of chickpeas with aromatic spices.

To prepare this curry, sauté onions, garlic, and ginger until golden brown. Add tomatoes and spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric for depth of flavor.

Once the mixture is well combined, add cooked chickpeas and simmer until they absorb the spices' essence.

Serve hot with rice or flatbread for a satisfying meal.