Chickpea lovers, try these 5 Israeli snacks
What's the story
Chickpeas are a staple in Israeli cuisine, thanks to their versatility and nutritional value. These legumes serve as the base for a number of delicious snacks that reflect the region's rich culinary heritage. From savory to crunchy, these chickpea-based treats are a hit among locals and tourists alike. Here are five popular chickpea snacks that you must try when in Israel.
#1
Classic hummus delight
Hummus is perhaps the most famous chickpea-based dish from Israel.
This creamy spread, made from blended chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic, is a staple in every household.
Served with pita bread or fresh vegetables, hummus makes for a delicious appetizer or side dish.
Its smooth texture and rich flavor make it a favorite among all age groups.
#2
Savory chickpea fritters
Known as broad bean fritters, these crispy delights are made with ground chickpeas mixed with spices such as cumin and coriander.
Shaped into small patties and fried until golden brown, they are a popular street food snack across Israel.
Often served with tahini sauce or yogurt dip, these fritters are loved for their crunchy exterior and soft interior.
#3
Roasted chickpea crunch
Roasted chickpeas make for an amazing healthy snack option in Israel.
Seasoned with spices like paprika or za'atar, these crunchy bites are perfect for snacking on the go.
Rich in protein and fiber, roasted chickpeas are not just tasty but also good for you.
They provide a satisfying crunch without the added calories of many other snack options.
#4
Spicy chickpea spread
For those who love a little heat in their food, spicy chickpea spreads make an excellent choice.
Blending mashed chickpeas with chili peppers or harissa paste gives the spread a fiery kick.
This spread can be used as a topping on sandwiches, or as a dip for vegetables. It adds an exciting twist to traditional hummus recipes.
#5
Sweet chickpea treats
Chickpeas are not just savory; they can also be sweet!
In Israel, you can find desserts made from ground chickpeas mixed with sugar syrup or honey, and nuts like almonds or pistachios.
These treats are often shaped into small balls or bars, providing a unique combination of flavors that is both satisfying and nutritious.