Dislike chickpeas? These recipes may change your mind

Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, are a staple in most kitchens. They are packed with protein, fiber, and other nutrients. Their versatility makes them perfect for a variety of dishes. From soups to salads, chickpeas can be used in several ways. Here are five ways to use chickpeas in your cooking. These recipes are easy to make and will give you a taste of different cuisines.

Dish 1 Classic hummus delight Hummus is a classic Middle Eastern dip that uses chickpeas as its main ingredient. To make hummus, blend cooked chickpeas with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and salt until smooth. This creamy dip goes well with pita bread or fresh vegetables. Not only is hummus delicious, but it also makes for a healthy snack option.

Dish 2 Hearty chickpea salad A chickpea salad makes for a refreshing and filling meal option. Mix canned chickpeas with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and parsley for a colorful dish. Dress the salad with olive oil and lemon juice for added flavor. This salad is perfect for lunch or as a side dish at dinner parties.

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Dish 3 Spicy chickpea stew For those who love bold flavors, a spicy chickpea stew is just the thing. Saute onions, garlic, and ginger in olive oil until fragrant. Add canned tomatoes, vegetable broth, and spices like cumin and coriander. Stir in cooked chickpeas and let simmer until thickened. Serve hot with rice or bread.

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Dish 4 Crispy roasted chickpeas Roasted chickpeas make for a crunchy snack you can enjoy anytime. Toss canned chickpeas with olive oil, spices like paprika, or chili powder before roasting them in the oven at high heat until crispy. These roasted chickpeas are great as an appetizer or as a topping on salads.