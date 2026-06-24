Try making a hearty stew by combining chickpeas with jackfruit in a rich tomato sauce

Boost your vegan meals with chickpeas and jackfruit

By Vinita Jain 11:56 am Jun 24, 202611:56 am

What's the story

Combining chickpeas and jackfruit can be a game-changer for your vegan meals. The duo not only provides a unique texture but also a flavor profile that can elevate your culinary creations. While chickpeas are packed with protein and fiber, jackfruit brings a subtle sweetness and a texture similar to meat. Together, they can make your meals hearty and satisfying, without compromising on nutrition or taste.