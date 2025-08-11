Chickpeas v/s lentils: Which has more protein?

Chickpeas and lentils are two popular legumes, famous for their high protein content and nutritional benefits. Both are a staple in many world cuisines, providing a versatile and affordable source of plant-based protein. While they have their similarities, chickpeas and lentils also differ distinctly in terms of taste, texture, and nutritional profile. Here's how.

Nutrients Nutritional content comparison Both chickpeas and lentils are loaded with nutrients but vary a bit in terms of what they offer. Chickpeas are higher in calories (because of their higher fat content), while lentils provide more fiber per serving. Both legumes are great protein sources (chickpeas: 19g protein/cup cooked, lentils: 18g protein/cup cooked); chickpeas also have a higher iron content than lentils.

Preparation Cooking time differences The cooking time of chickpeas is usually longer than lentils. Chickpeas are commonly soaked overnight and then cooked for about an hour or two until tender. Meanwhile, lentils do not require pre-soaking and cook within 20-30 minutes. This makes lentils a quicker option for those looking to prepare meals in lesser time without compromising on nutrition.

Culinary uses Versatility in dishes While both chickpeas and lentils can be used in a range of dishes, they lend themselves to some differently (texture-wise and flavor-wise). Chickpeas' firmer texture can be used for salads or as a roasted snack, while their creamy texture when mashed makes them the perfect choice for a spread like hummus. Lentils' softer texture lends itself nicely to soups or stews where they absorb flavors from other ingredients seamlessly.