Visiting Chikmagalur? Don't miss this travel guide 

Chikmagalur, situated in the Western Ghats of Karnataka , has some unique places to stay, depending on the kind of traveler you are. From peaceful homestays in coffee plantations to lavish resorts with stunning views, this region has plenty of options for those hunting for a memorable stay. Be it an adventure junkie or a peace-seeker, Chikmagalur has something special for you. Here are some unique stays that promise an unforgettable experience.

#1 Coffee plantation homestays For those wanting to surround themselves with the greenery and aroma of coffee plantations, Chikmagalur homestays are perfect. The places also offer guided tours of the plantations and opportunities to learn about coffee cultivation. While experiencing the locals' warm hospitality, guests can relish home-cooked meals from locally sourced ingredients.

#2 Eco-friendly resorts Eco-friendly resorts in Chikmagalur prioritize sustainability and conservation of the environment. These resorts utilize renewable energy sources and encourage waste reduction practices. While staying in eco-friendly cottages, guests can enjoy activities like nature walks and bird watching. This is the perfect option for the environmentally conscious traveler.

#3 Luxury hilltop villas For those looking for luxury in the lap of nature, the hilltop villas serve panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Equipped with modern amenities like private pools and spa services, these villas provide a comfortable stay. The peaceful environment lets guests unwind while enjoying personalized services according to their preferences.

#4 Adventure campsites Adventure enthusiasts can also choose campsites in Chikmagalur that offer thrilling activities like trekking, rock climbing, and river rafting. These campsites provide basic amenities and are conducted by experienced professionals who conduct the adventure tours. Staying at these campsites lets travelers immerse themselves in the lap of nature and enjoy adrenaline-pumping activities, connecting deeply to the outdoors.