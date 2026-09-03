Popular Chile destinations that may not be worth the cost
What's the story
Chile, a long and narrow country in South America, is famous for its diverse landscapes and rich culture. However, not all tourist destinations live up to the hype. Some places are overly crowded or too expensive compared to what they offer. Here are some overrated travel spots in Chile that may not be worth your time or money, and suggestions for alternatives that can give you a more authentic experience.
#1
Santiago's Plaza de Armas: A crowded hub
While Plaza de Armas is the heart of Santiago, it is often too crowded and commercialized for a true cultural experience.
Tourists flock here for photos and souvenirs, leaving little room to enjoy the history or architecture.
Instead, consider exploring less touristy neighborhoods like Lastarria or Bellavista, which offer vibrant local culture without the overwhelming crowds.
#2
San Pedro de Atacama: Beyond the hype
San Pedro de Atacama is famous for its stunning landscapes and unique geological formations.
However, it can be extremely expensive, both in terms of accommodation and tours.
Plus, the area is often overcrowded with tourists during peak seasons.
If you are looking for similar experiences without the high costs and crowds, consider visiting Valle de Elqui or Parque Nacional Lauca instead.
#3
Valparaiso's funiculars: Not worth the ride
Valparaiso's funiculars are iconic but often underwhelming when it comes to the views they offer.
Most of them have limited operational hours, and they can be a little steep on the price for short rides.
Instead of relying on these transport systems, you can explore the city's colorful hills on foot, finding hidden gems and local art scenes at your own pace.
#4
Torres del Paine: A double-edged sword
Torres del Paine National Park is one of Chile's most famous destinations, but it comes with its own set of challenges.
The park can be extremely crowded during peak seasons, making it hard to enjoy its natural beauty peacefully.
Accommodation inside the park is also expensive, with limited availability during high-demand periods.
For a quieter experience in nature, consider visiting Parque Nacional Conguillio instead.