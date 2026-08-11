Never tried chayote chutney? Start with this easy recipe
What's the story
Chayote, also known as chow chow, is a versatile vegetable that can be transformed into a delicious chutney. This simple yet flavorful dish is perfect for enhancing the taste of various meals. With its tangy and slightly spicy notes, chayote chutney makes an excellent accompaniment to rice, idlis, dosas, or even as a spread on sandwiches. Here's how you can prepare this delightful chutney.
#1
Ingredients needed for chayote chutney
To prepare chayote chutney, you will need fresh chayotes, green chilies for heat, grated coconut for richness, mustard seeds for tempering, and salt to taste.
These ingredients come together to create a balanced flavor profile that complements many dishes.
Freshness is key; make sure your vegetables are ripe and free from blemishes.
#2
Preparing the chayote chutney
Start by peeling and chopping the chayotes into small pieces.
In a pan, heat some oil and add mustard seeds until they splutter. Add green chilies according to your spice preference and sauté briefly.
Add the chopped chayotes and cook until they soften slightly.
Add grated coconut and salt, mix well before removing from heat.
#3
Tips for enhancing flavor
For an extra layer of flavor in your chayote chutney, consider adding a pinch of turmeric powder while cooking.
This not only adds color but also an earthy aroma that pairs well with the other ingredients.
Adjust the number of green chilies based on how spicy you want the final product to be.
#4
Serving suggestions
Chayote chutney can be served warm or at room temperature depending on your preference.
It goes well with steamed rice or can be used as a dip alongside crispy snacks like papadums or vegetable fritters.
For a quick lunch option, spread it on whole-grain bread with some lettuce leaves for added crunchiness.