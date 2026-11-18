Cilantro and green chili: 5 dips you'll love
What's the story
Cilantro and green chili make a perfect pair for creating deliciously spicy dips. The freshness of cilantro and the heat of green chili can take your appetizers to the next level. These dips are easy to make and can go with a variety of snacks, be it chips, vegetables, or even bread. Here are five spicy dips that highlight this amazing combination.
Tip 1
Cilantro green chili chutney
Cilantro green chili chutney is a classic Indian dip loved for its vibrant taste.
To make this chutney, blend fresh cilantro leaves with green chilies, lemon juice, salt, and a little water until smooth.
This dip goes well with samosas, pakoras, or even as a spread on sandwiches.
The balance of spice from green chilies and freshness from cilantro makes it a versatile condiment.
Tip 2
Spicy avocado cilantro dip
For those who love avocados, this spicy avocado cilantro dip is a must-try.
Mash ripe avocados and mix them with finely chopped cilantro and minced green chilies for an extra kick. Add lime juice and salt to taste.
This creamy dip goes perfectly with tortilla chips, or as a topping on tacos.
The creaminess of avocado paired with the heat of green chili makes it irresistible.
Tip 3
Cilantro jalapeno salsa
Cilantro jalapeno salsa gives you the best of both worlds: fresh ingredients and a spicy punch.
Dice tomatoes, onions, cilantro leaves, jalapenos (for heat), lime juice, salt, and pepper together in a bowl.
Let it sit for some time so the flavors meld together before serving it over grilled vegetables or as an accompaniment to your favorite Mexican dishes.
Tip 4
Green chili hummus with cilantro twist
Add a spicy twist to your regular hummus by adding green chilies and cilantro.
Blend cooked chickpeas with tahini paste, olive oil, garlic cloves (optional), lemon juice, salt, and chopped green chilies until smooth.
Fold in finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves just before serving.
Enjoy this hummus dip with pita bread slices or vegetable sticks for added crunchiness.
Tip 5
Creamy cilantro green chili yogurt dip
This creamy yogurt dip with cilantro and green chilies is perfect for those who like a milder spice.
Mix plain yogurt with finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves, minced green chilies (adjust according to your spice tolerance), garlic powder (optional), lemon zest, and salt.
Serve chilled, alongside vegetable platters at parties or family gatherings, for a refreshing treat.