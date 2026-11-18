Cilantro green chili chutney is a classic Indian dip loved for its vibrant taste.

To make this chutney, blend fresh cilantro leaves with green chilies, lemon juice, salt, and a little water until smooth.

This dip goes well with samosas, pakoras, or even as a spread on sandwiches.

The balance of spice from green chilies and freshness from cilantro makes it a versatile condiment.