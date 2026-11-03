5 delicious ways to cook with cilantro (beyond a garnish)
What's the story
Cilantro, commonly known as coriander leaves, is a versatile herb that can elevate the taste of any dish. Its fresh and zesty flavor makes it a favorite in several cuisines across the globe. If you are looking to add a new twist to your meals, cilantro can be your best bet. Here are five creative ways to use cilantro in your cooking, each promising a unique culinary experience.
Dish 1
Cilantro-infused rice delight
Cilantro-infused rice is an easy, yet flavorful side dish.
Cook rice as you normally would, but add chopped cilantro and lime juice once it is done.
The herb's freshness complements the grains perfectly, making it an ideal accompaniment to any main course.
This dish works well with Mexican or Indian meals and adds a burst of color and flavor to your plate.
Dish 2
Refreshing cilantro chutney
Cilantro chutney is another versatile condiment that goes well with snacks and meals alike.
Blend fresh cilantro with green chilies, ginger, lemon juice, and salt for a spicy paste.
This chutney can be used as a dip for appetizers or as a spread on sandwiches and wraps.
Its tangy taste gives an exciting contrast to the mild flavors of many dishes.
Dish 3
Zesty cilantro salad dressing
Transform your salads with a zesty cilantro dressing.
Blend olive oil, lime juice, garlic, honey or agave syrup, and fresh cilantro leaves until smooth.
This dressing adds brightness to leafy greens or grain-based salads like quinoa or bulgur wheat.
The combination of citrusy notes with herbal undertones makes every bite refreshing.
Dish 4
Cilantro pesto twist
Twist traditional pesto by using cilantro instead of basil.
Blend cilantro leaves with nuts, like almonds or walnuts, Parmesan cheese (optional), garlic cloves, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth.
Use this vibrant green sauce over pasta dishes or as a topping for roasted vegetables. It adds an unexpected yet delightful flavor profile.
Dish 5
Grilled vegetables with cilantro marinade
Enhance grilled vegetables by marinating them in a mixture of chopped cilantro, lime juice, olive oil, minced garlic, salt, and pepper before cooking.
The marinade infuses the vegetables with a subtle yet distinct taste that pairs beautifully with the smoky char from grilling.
This method works especially well with bell peppers, zucchini, and mushrooms, making them a delicious addition to any barbecue spread.