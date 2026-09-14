These cilantro recipes are perfect for herb lovers
What's the story
Cilantro is one of those herbs that can elevate the flavor of any dish, thanks to its fresh and zesty taste. If you love cilantro, you will love these five dishes that highlight its unique flavor. From salads to sauces, these dishes give you a chance to relish the taste of cilantro in all its glory. Here are five must-try, cilantro-infused dishes for all the herb lovers out there.
Dish 1
Refreshing cilantro lime rice
Cilantro lime rice is a refreshing side dish that goes well with different cuisines.
The dish has cooked rice mixed with freshly chopped cilantro and a splash of lime juice, giving it a tangy twist.
The combination of lime and cilantro makes it a perfect accompaniment to Mexican or Asian-inspired meals.
You can also add black beans or corn for extra texture and flavor.
Dish 2
Zesty cilantro pesto pasta
Cilantro pesto pasta is an interesting twist on the classic Italian dish.
Instead of basil, this pesto uses fresh cilantro leaves blended with garlic, nuts, such as pine nuts or almonds, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese.
The result is a vibrant green sauce that coats pasta beautifully.
This dish goes well with cherry tomatoes or roasted vegetables for added depth.
Dish 3
Vibrant cilantro chutney
Cilantro chutney is a staple in Indian cuisine, thanks to its versatility as a condiment or accompaniment to various dishes.
Prepared by blending fresh cilantro leaves with green chilies, ginger, lemon juice, and spices like cumin seeds or mustard seeds, this chutney offers a spicy kick balanced by tangy notes.
It goes well with snacks like samosas or dosas.
Dish 4
Crisp cilantro salad dressing
A crisp salad dressing made from fresh cilantro can make any salad more delicious.
Blend chopped cilantro leaves with olive oil, vinegar (like apple cider vinegar), honey (or agave syrup for a vegan option), salt, and pepper until smooth.
Drizzle over mixed greens topped with avocado slices, cucumber ribbons, cherry tomatoes, and red onion rings for an invigorating meal.
Dish 5
Savory cilantro soup base
Cilantro soup base is perfect for adding depth to soups without overpowering other ingredients.
Start by sautéing onions, garlic, and ginger in olive oil before adding vegetable broth and diced vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and bell peppers.
Stir in chopped cilantro just before serving for a burst of freshness.
This base pairs well with grains such as quinoa or couscous, making it a versatile choice for soup lovers.