Make simple recipes shine with cinnamon and clove!
What's the story
Cinnamon and clove are two spices that have been used in cooking for centuries. Their aromatic qualities and unique flavors make them a favorite in many cuisines. When paired together, they create a warm, spicy flavor that can elevate the simplest of dishes. Here are five creative ways to use cinnamon and clove in your cooking.
Dish 1
Spiced rice delight
Adding cinnamon and clove to rice can turn a simple side dish into an aromatic delight.
Start by sauteing some onions in oil, then add a stick of cinnamon, a few whole cloves, and basmati rice.
Pour in water or broth, and cook until the rice is tender.
This method infuses the grains with subtle spices, making it perfect for pairing with curries or stews.
Drink 1
Aromatic spiced tea
Cinnamon and clove can make your tea experience much more enjoyable.
Just boil water with a stick of cinnamon and a couple of cloves. Add your choice of black or green tea leaves, and let it steep for a few minutes.
The result is an aromatic tea that warms you up on cold days and gives you a hint of spice with every sip.
Tip 1
Flavorful baked goods
For those who love baking, adding ground cinnamon and clove to your dough or batter can add a whole new level of flavor to cookies, cakes, or bread.
The spices go well with sweet ingredients like sugar or honey, making them a perfect addition to desserts.
Just a pinch of each can make your baked goods smell heavenly.
Tip 2
Savory spice blends
Cinnamon and clove make for an excellent addition to savory spice blends.
Mix ground versions of both spices with others, like cumin or coriander, for a unique seasoning mix.
This blend works wonders on roasted vegetables or grilled tofu, adding depth without overpowering other flavors.
Tip 3
Infused oils for cooking
Infusing oils with cinnamon and clove is another way to incorporate these spices into your cooking routine.
Heat olive oil gently with broken pieces of cinnamon sticks and whole cloves until fragrant but not too hot.
Use this infused oil for sauteing vegetables or drizzling over salads for added flavor complexity, without overwhelming the dish's natural taste.