Turn everyday desserts into something special with cinnamon
What's the story
Cinnamon is one of the most versatile spices, which can elevate the taste of desserts by adding warmth and depth. Its aromatic flavor goes perfectly with a range of sweet treats, making it a favorite among dessert lovers. From classic recipes to innovative twists, cinnamon can take your dessert game a notch higher. Here are some delightful ways to use cinnamon in your next dessert creation.
Roll twist
Classic cinnamon rolls with a twist
Cinnamon rolls are a staple in many households. But adding a twist to the classic recipe can make them even more appealing. Try adding nuts or dried fruits to the filling for added texture and flavor. You could also experiment with different types of icing like cream cheese or vanilla glaze for an extra layer of sweetness.
Apple pie
Cinnamon-spiced apple pie
Apple pie is another dessert that goes perfectly with cinnamon. The spice complements the natural sweetness of apples and adds a warm note to every bite. For an added dimension, try using a mix of apples with different textures and flavors, such as tart Granny Smith and sweet Honeycrisp.
Ice cream sundae
Creative cinnamon ice cream sundaes
Cinnamon ice cream sundaes make for a refreshing twist on traditional sundaes. Start with a scoop of cinnamon-flavored ice cream, then top it off with caramel sauce, crushed nuts, and whipped cream for a decadent treat. You can even sprinkle some ground cinnamon on top for added visual appeal and flavor.
Chocolate brownies
Decadent cinnamon chocolate brownies
Cinnamon chocolate brownies make for an irresistible combination of rich chocolate and warm spice. The addition of just a pinch of cinnamon enhances the chocolate flavor without overpowering it. These brownies are perfect for those who love both chocolatey goodness and subtle spice notes.
Tips & tricks
Tips for perfecting your cinnamon desserts
To get the best out of your cinnamon desserts, always use freshly ground cinnamon. It is more potent than the pre-ground ones. Also, balance the spice with other ingredients such as vanilla or nutmeg to achieve a well-rounded flavor profile. Finally, don't shy away from experimenting with different types of sugars, like brown sugar or maple syrup, to complement the cinnamon's natural sweetness.