Turn everyday desserts into something special with cinnamon

Tips & tricks

Tips for perfecting your cinnamon desserts

To get the best out of your cinnamon desserts, always use freshly ground cinnamon. It is more potent than the pre-ground ones. Also, balance the spice with other ingredients such as vanilla or nutmeg to achieve a well-rounded flavor profile. Finally, don't shy away from experimenting with different types of sugars, like brown sugar or maple syrup, to complement the cinnamon's natural sweetness.