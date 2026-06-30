Cinnamon is a key ingredient in Moroccan cuisine, especially in tagines

5 surprising ways to use cinnamon in savory food

By Vinita Jain 01:08 pm Jun 30, 202601:08 pm

What's the story

Cinnamon, a versatile spice, is not just for sweet dishes. Its warm flavor can elevate a variety of savory recipes, giving them a unique twist. From enhancing soups to adding depth to stews, cinnamon can transform ordinary meals into extraordinary ones. Here are five creative ways to use cinnamon in savory dishes, exploring its potential beyond the dessert table.