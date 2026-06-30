5 surprising ways to use cinnamon in savory food
What's the story
Cinnamon, a versatile spice, is not just for sweet dishes. Its warm flavor can elevate a variety of savory recipes, giving them a unique twist. From enhancing soups to adding depth to stews, cinnamon can transform ordinary meals into extraordinary ones. Here are five creative ways to use cinnamon in savory dishes, exploring its potential beyond the dessert table.
Stew delight
Cinnamon-infused vegetable stew
Adding cinnamon to vegetable stew can give it a warm, aromatic touch. By adding just a pinch of ground cinnamon while cooking, you can deepen the flavors of root vegetables such as carrots and potatoes. The spice goes well with herbs like thyme and rosemary, making a comforting dish perfect for chilly days.
Rice twist
Spiced rice pilaf with cinnamon
Cinnamon can also be used to spice up rice pilaf. Adding a stick of cinnamon while cooking rice with nuts and dried fruits gives the dish an unexpected depth of flavor. This combination works well with basmati or jasmine rice, making it an ideal side dish for a variety of main courses.
Soup warmth
Cinnamon-enhanced lentil soup
Lentil soup can be taken to the next level by adding a hint of cinnamon. The spice complements the earthy flavors of lentils and vegetables, while adding an aromatic note that makes the soup more complex. A dash of ground cinnamon or half a stick added during simmering can make all the difference.
Tagine Fusion
Moroccan-inspired cinnamon tagine
Cinnamon is a key ingredient in Moroccan cuisine, especially in tagines. This slow-cooked dish marries fruits like apricots and raisins with spices like cumin and coriander, along with cinnamon. The result is a fragrant meal that balances sweet and savory notes beautifully.
Roasting magic
Roasted root vegetables with cinnamon
Roasting root vegetables with a sprinkle of cinnamon brings out their natural sweetness while adding warmth from the spice itself. Carrots, parsnips, and sweet potatoes roasted together with olive oil and just enough ground cinnamon make for an irresistible side dish or even a light main course on its own.