How cinnamon is used in vegan African cuisine
What's the story
Cinnamon is a versatile spice that can elevate the flavors of many dishes. In African vegan cuisine, cinnamon is often used to add warmth and depth to meals. From stews to desserts, this spice plays a crucial role in creating unique flavor profiles. Here are five African vegan dishes that highlight the magic of cinnamon, showcasing its ability to transform simple ingredients into something extraordinary.
Dish 1
Moroccan vegetable tagine
Moroccan vegetable tagine is a hearty stew loaded with a variety of vegetables, like carrots, potatoes, and bell peppers.
Cinnamon is added to the dish to give it a warm, aromatic flavor that goes beautifully with the sweetness of the vegetables.
The dish is usually slow-cooked in a traditional tagine pot, allowing the spices to fully infuse into the ingredients.
Dish 2
Ethiopian lentil stew
Ethiopian lentil stew, or misir wot, is a spicy lentil dish prepared with berbere spice mix and other spices, including cinnamon.
The addition of cinnamon gives a subtle sweetness that balances the heat from other spices.
This stew is usually served with injera, a sourdough flatbread that goes perfectly with its rich flavors.
Dish 3
West African peanut soup
West African peanut soup is a creamy delight made from ground peanuts and vegetables like tomatoes and onions.
Cinnamon adds an unexpected layer of complexity to this comforting soup by enhancing its nutty flavor profile, without overpowering it.
The result is a deliciously balanced bowl that is both satisfying and nourishing.
Dish 4
Ghanaian jollof rice
Ghanaian jollof rice is a popular West African dish known for its vibrant color and rich taste.
While tomatoes form the base of this dish, cinnamon adds depth by enhancing the other spices used in cooking it.
This makes every bite flavorful, while also ensuring that no single ingredient dominates over others.
Dish 5
South African sweet potato curry
South African sweet potato curry combines tender sweet potatoes with coconut milk for creaminess, along with aromatic spices, including turmeric, cumin, coriander, ginger, garlic, and, of course, cinnamon.
The latter lends warmth, making each spoonful feel like a hug on a chilly day, while perfectly complementing the natural sweetness of the main ingredient itself.