Why cinnamon water is trending in wellness circles
What's the story
Cinnamon water is a simple, yet effective drink that can help boost immunity during the monsoon season. It combines the goodness of cinnamon with water to give you a drink that may help support your body's natural defenses. Cinnamon is known for its antioxidant properties, which may help fight free radicals and reduce inflammation. Adding this drink to your daily routine can be easy and beneficial.
Preparation
How to prepare cinnamon water
To prepare cinnamon water, take one or two sticks of cinnamon and add them to a pot of boiling water. Let it simmer for about 10 minutes so that the flavors infuse well into the water. Once done, let it cool down before straining it into a glass. You can drink this warm or at room temperature, depending on your preference.
Immunity boost
Benefits of cinnamon in immunity
Cinnamon has been praised for its immunity-boosting properties, owing to its high antioxidant content. These antioxidants are said to protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Further, cinnamon also has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce inflammation in the body, supporting overall health during monsoon, when infections are more common.
Flavor enhancement
Additional ingredients to enhance flavor
If you want to enhance the flavor of your cinnamon water, you can add other ingredients, like honey or lemon juice. Honey adds natural sweetness and has its own health benefits, while lemon juice provides vitamin C, which is essential for immune function. However, these additions are optional and depend on personal taste preferences.
Consumption tips
Tips for regular consumption
To make sure you reap the benefits of cinnamon water regularly, keep a batch ready every day. Store it in a clean bottle in the refrigerator if you prefer it cold. This way, you can easily grab it whenever you want, without having to prepare it from scratch every time.