Citrus peel benefits we bet you didn't know
What's the story
Citrus peels, which we usually throw away, are worth their weight in gold.
These colorful skins are rich in nutrients and compounds. They can be used for a myriad of purposes.
From boosting health to offering practical home solutions, citrus peels are more than what they appear to be.
Find out how these usually ignored parts of your favorite fruits can be useful in daily life.
Digestive aid
Boosts digestive health
Citrus peels are loaded with dietary fiber, which is essential for digestion, regular bowel movements, and preventing constipation.
The natural oils in the peel also promote digestive enzymes, contributing to better gut health.
Adding small quantities of dried or fresh citrus peel to your diet can maintain a healthy digestive system without any hassle.
Household cleaner
Natural cleaning agent
The natural oils present in citrus peels have antibacterial properties, which makes them a good cleaning agent.
By infusing some vinegar with citrus peels, you can create a powerful cleaner, which is both eco-friendly and cost-effective.
This homemade solution is ideal for disinfecting surfaces around the house, while also leaving behind a refreshing scent.
Skin enhancer
Skin care benefits
Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, citrus peels make your skin healthier by fighting free radicals and enhancing collagen production.
Using powdered citrus peel as an exfoliant or mixing it with face masks can brighten your skin tone and lessen blemishes over time.
This natural method can be an affordable alternative to commercial skincare products.
Insect repellent
Repel insects naturally
The strong smell of citrus peels work wonders as a natural repellent for insects like mosquitoes and ants.
You can place dried or fresh peels around entry points or rub them on exposed skin to keep pests at bay instead of using chemical repellents.
This simple trick can save you from unwanted guests and let you enjoy your time outdoors.
Air freshener
Freshen up your space
Citrus peels emit pleasant aromas when heated or dried, which is what makes them perfect natural air fresheners for your home or car.
Just simmering the peels on the stove with water produces a fragrant steam that refreshes indoor spaces in no time.
Or, you can keep dried peels in sachets around rooms to maintain a constant fresh scent in your living areas.