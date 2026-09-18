How to use leftover citrus peels
What's the story
Citrus peels are often discarded, but they can be transformed into delightful treats. Not only do these peels reduce waste, but they also add a unique flavor to your dishes. From sweet to savory, citrus peels can be used in various recipes that are both enjoyable and sustainable. Here are five creative ways to use citrus peels in your kitchen.
Sweet treats
Candied citrus peels
Candied citrus peels make for a delicious snack and a great addition to desserts.
To make them, boil the peels in water and sugar until they become translucent. Once cooled, coat them with sugar for extra sweetness.
These candied peels can be used as toppings on cakes or eaten alone as a sweet treat.
Refreshing beverage
Citrus peel tea infusion
Citrus peel tea infusion is an easy way to enjoy the benefits of citrus fruits.
Just dry the peels and steep them in hot water for a refreshing tea.
The infusion has natural oils from the peel, which give it a fragrant aroma and subtle flavor.
It makes for a comforting drink that you can enjoy hot or cold.
Flavor enhancer
Zesty citrus peel seasoning
Dried citrus peels can be ground into powder and used as a seasoning for various dishes.
This zesty seasoning adds a burst of flavor to soups, stews, and salads, without adding calories.
The natural oils in the peel enhance the taste profile of your meals, making them more enjoyable.
Spreadable delight
Homemade citrus peel marmalade
Homemade marmalade from citrus peels is a great way to preserve seasonal fruits.
Boil the peels with sugar and water until you get a thick consistency.
This marmalade is perfect for spreading on toast or adding to desserts for an extra layer of flavor.
Natural cleaner
Citrus peel cleaning solution
Citrus peels also make an excellent natural cleaner, thanks to their high acidity and essential oils.
Soak them in vinegar for one week, and strain the mixture.
The resulting solution is perfect for cleaning surfaces around your home, while leaving behind a fresh scent.