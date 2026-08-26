Keep houseplant pests away with citrus peels
What's the story
Citrus peels are a natural and effective way to keep pests away from houseplants. The peels of oranges, lemons, and limes contain essential oils that can deter a number of common plant pests. By using citrus peels, you can protect your plants without having to resort to chemical pesticides. This method is not just eco-friendly, but also economical, as it makes use of waste that would otherwise be thrown away.
Tip 1
Essential oils in citrus peels
The essential oils in citrus peels are potent pest deterrents.
These oils contain compounds like limonene and linalool, which are known to repel insects.
When placed around houseplants, these oils create an environment that is less hospitable for pests like aphids and spider mites.
This natural barrier can help keep your plants healthy without the use of synthetic chemicals.
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How to use citrus peels effectively
To use citrus peels effectively, simply collect the leftover peels after consuming oranges or lemons.
Cut them into small pieces, and scatter them around the base of your houseplants.
You can also place them in a mesh bag or cheesecloth, and hang them near the plant.
The release of essential oils over time will help ward off unwanted insects.
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Benefits of using citrus peels
Using citrus peels has several benefits, apart from pest control.
It is cost-effective as it makes use of kitchen waste, thus cutting down on household expenses.
It is also environmentally friendly, as it reduces reliance on chemical pesticides that may harm beneficial insects or contaminate soil and water sources.
Plus, it gives your home a pleasant citrus aroma while protecting your plants.
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Precautions when using citrus peels
While using citrus peels is generally safe, a few precautions should be kept in mind.
Make sure not to overdo it by adding too many peels at once, as they may mold if too damp or not properly dried out first.
This could affect plant health negatively, instead of helping them thrive naturally against pests.