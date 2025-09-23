Citrus peels in desserts: 5 recipes you'll love

Citrus peels are often discarded, but they can be a great addition to desserts. Not only does this reduce waste, but it also adds a unique flavor and aroma to sweet treats. From cakes to candies, citrus peels can be used in a number of ways to amp up the taste and presentation of desserts. Here are five creative ways to use citrus peels in your dessert recipes.

Tip 1 Candied citrus peel delights Candied citrus peels make for a delicious treat and a great garnish for desserts. To make them, boil the peels in sugar syrup until they become translucent. Once cooled, roll them in sugar for an extra sweetness. These candied peels can be used as toppings on cakes or eaten as a snack on their own.

Tip 2 Zesty citrus peel ice cream Incorporating citrus peels into ice cream adds a refreshing twist to the classic dessert. Grate the outer layer of the peel and mix it into your ice cream base before freezing. The zestiness enhances the flavor profile without overpowering it, making it an ideal choice for those who enjoy subtle yet distinct flavors.

Tip 3 Aromatic citrus peel tea infusion Citrus peel tea infusion is an easy way to enjoy the benefits of these fruits. Simply dry the peels and steep them in hot water for a fragrant tea that can be enjoyed hot or cold. This infusion not only provides a soothing beverage but also adds a hint of natural sweetness.

Tip 4 Flavorful citrus peel marmalade Marmalade made from citrus peels is a versatile spread that goes well with breakfast items like toast or pancakes. Cook the peels with sugar and water until they reach a jam-like consistency. This homemade marmalade gives you control over sweetness and ensures no part of the fruit goes to waste.