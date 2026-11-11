These braided hairstyles are forever in fashion
What's the story
Braids have always been a go-to hairstyle for their versatility and timeless appeal. They can be worn on any occasion, be it casual or formal. With a few simple tools and techniques, you can create stunning braided hairstyles that look intricate but are easy to do. Here are five classic braided hairstyles that never go out of style, along with tips on how to achieve them effortlessly.
French braid
The timeless French braid
The French braid is a classic that works for all hair types and lengths.
It involves weaving three sections of hair together, adding more hair as you go down the back of the head.
This style gives an elegant look, perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.
To achieve this braid, start with brushing your hair thoroughly, then divide it into three equal parts at the crown of your head.
Fishtail braid
The elegant fishtail braid
The fishtail braid is known for its intricate appearance, but it is surprisingly easy to do.
To create this style, divide your hair into two sections, and take small pieces from each section, alternately crossing them over one another until you reach the end.
This braid is ideal for those who want a sophisticated look without spending too much time on styling.
Dutch braid
The versatile Dutch braid
Similar to the French braid but with an inverted twist, the Dutch braid stands out more prominently on the scalp.
It is done by crossing sections underneath instead of over them, creating a three-dimensional effect.
The Dutch braid can be worn as a single plait down your back, or as two braids on either side of your head.
Waterfall braid
The playful waterfall braid
The waterfall braid adds a romantic touch by letting some strands fall freely, while others are braided along with them.
This style is achieved by taking small sections from above each twist point and dropping them down every few passes, instead of incorporating them into the main plaiting process, like traditional braids do.
It creates an ethereal look perfect for weddings or parties.
Rope twist
The casual rope twist braid
The rope twist braid is a simple, yet stylish option for those who want an easy-to-do hairstyle.
It involves twisting two sections of hair around each other tightly until the ends are reached, where they can be secured with an elastic band or hair tie.
This style works well for casual outings and gives a neat appearance without much effort.