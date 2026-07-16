Classic braided hairstyles you'll love this monsoon
What's the story
Monsoon season can be a tricky time to manage your hair, but classic braided hairstyles give you a stylish and practical solution. They keep your hair neat and out of your face, while also looking chic. Whether you have long or medium-length hair, these braids can be your go-to styles during the rainy season. Here are some classic braided hairstyles that never go out of style.
#1
The timeless French braid
The French braid is a classic that never goes out of style. It involves weaving three sections of hair together from the crown downwards.
This style not only keeps hair secure but also adds elegance to any look.
Perfect for both casual and formal occasions, the French braid is versatile enough to be worn at work or during a night out.
#2
The elegant fishtail braid
The fishtail braid is another beautiful option for monsoon season.
It involves dividing hair into two sections and crossing small pieces over each other alternately, creating a unique pattern resembling fish scales.
This intricate style may look complicated, but it is surprisingly easy to master with a little practice.
The fishtail braid adds an element of sophistication to your hairstyle while keeping it manageable in humid weather.
#3
The practical Dutch braid
The Dutch braid, also known as an inverted French braid, is made by crossing sections of hair under each other instead of over.
This technique gives the braid a raised appearance, which adds volume and texture to your hair.
Ideal for those looking for something different from traditional styles, the Dutch braid is perfect for everyday wear, as well as special occasions.
#4
The versatile rope braid
The rope braid is a simple yet effective hairstyle that involves twisting two sections of hair around each other tightly along their length.
This style works well with all hair types and lengths and can be worn as a single braid down your back or in multiple braids across your head for added flair.
The rope braid keeps your hair neatly tied up during rainy days without compromising on style.